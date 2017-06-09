Fri June 09, 2017
World

AFP
June 7, 2017

Qatar must ´change policies´: Saudi foreign minister

PARIS: Qatar must "change their policies" and stop supporting "extremist groups", the Saudi foreign minister said Tuesday in Paris, a day after his nation and its allies cut off ties with the Gulf state.

"They have to change their policies" and "stop supporting extremist groups," Adel Al-Jubeir told reporters, adding that Qatar needed "to act like a normal country."

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic ties and transport links with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting extremism.

The minister did not specify what he wanted from Qatar, saying that "a number of steps can be taken, they know it".

When asked about possible diplomatic efforts to end the crisis, he said, "I don´t believe there is a mediation. This is an internal GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) issue."

"We decided to make it clear that enough is enough," Jubeir said. "We want Qatar to be an ally in finding peace and stability in the region."

