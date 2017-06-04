New Zealand bat against Australia in Champions Trophy

BIRMINGHAM: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the Champions Trophy match at Edgbaston on Friday.

As captain Steven Smith had indicated on Thursday, Australia opted against fielding all four of their fast bowlers, with James Pattinson missing out.

However, their XI still contained fellow quicks Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, with the experienced John Hastings the fourth seamer.

New Zealand, who have struggled to replace the now retired Brendon McCullum at the top of the order since he captained them to defeat by Australia in the 2015 World Cup final, had wicket-keeper Luke Ronchi listed to open alongside Martin Guptill.

A slightly overcast morning offered the prospect of some assistance to the quicker bowlers.

"I was probably going to bowl first anyway," said Smith, celebrating his 28th birthday on Friday, at the toss.

New Zealand beat Australia 2-0 in a home one-day international series earlier this year

This was both sides´ opening match in Group A of a tournament featuring the world´s top eight ODI teams.

The top two in each of the two groups of four will go forward to the semi-finals.

Tournament hosts England launched this year´s edition with an eight-wicket Group A win over Bangladesh at the Oval on Thursday.

Teams

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith (capt), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade (wkt), Josh Hastings, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi (wkt), Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult