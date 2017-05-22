Mon May 22, 2017
May 22, 2017

Saudi Arabia’s progress very encouraging but lot of work to be done: Ivanka

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: US president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, who is also a member of the official team of his father on the visit to Saudi Arabia along with husband Jared Kushner, met with a group of Saudi women here on Sunday.

She brought her message of female empowerment to the world’s most repressive society for women, a place where women are not allowed to drive, must cover themselves from head to toe in public and require permission from a “male guardian” to travel outside their homes.

“In every country, including the United States, women and girls face challenges,” Trump told a small group of accomplished Saudi women gathered for a dialogue with her about how to build on their successes.

“Saudi Arabia’s progress, especially in recent years, is very encouraging,” she said, “but there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

President Trump is also accompanied here by his wife, Melania, and she and Ivanka Trump have often been the only women present in public meetings with Saudi officials. The first lady, who was courteous but silent and largely without expression during a number of formal sessions Saturday, was praised Sunday by the English-language Arab News as “classy and conservative” for her demeanor and designer outfits, covering her arms and legs.

Neither Melania nor Ivanka Trump have worn headscarves during the visit, following the tradition of other presidential spouses who visited Saudi Arabia.

