Afridi wishes daughter happy birthday

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Khan Afridi on Saturday took to social media to wish one of his daughters a happy birthday.
Expressing his love for his daughter Asmara, the flamboyant all rounder shared a couple of pictures of the birthday party with a sweet message for the kid.
The pictures were captioned: “After an amazing trip comes a more amazing moment that is every fathers wish to see his daughter smile. Love u Asmara keep spreading love nd happiness in all our lives#peace#daughter#love#happy birthday”
