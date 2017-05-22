Mon May 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lifestyle

Web Desk
May 20, 2017

Share

Afridi vows to promote cricket in Canada

Afridi vows to promote cricket in Canada
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Afridi wishes daughter happy birthday

Afridi wishes daughter happy birthday

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Khan Afridi on Saturday took to social media to wish one of his daughters a happy birthday.

Expressing his love for his daughter Asmara, the flamboyant all rounder shared a couple of pictures of the birthday party with a sweet message for the kid.

The pictures were captioned:  “After an amazing trip comes a more amazing moment that is every fathers wish to see his daughter smile. Love u Asmara keep spreading love nd happiness in all our lives#peace#daughter#love#happy birthday”

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Lifestyle

Indonesian slum is now 'Rainbow Village'

Indonesian slum is now 'Rainbow Village'
Royal sister-in-law Pippa takes spotlight in star-studded British wedding

Royal sister-in-law Pippa takes spotlight in star-studded British wedding
Melania, Ivanka won’t be required to wear headscarf during Saudi visit

Melania, Ivanka won’t be required to wear headscarf during Saudi visit
Afghan women break ground with TV station launch

Afghan women break ground with TV station launch
Load More load more

More on this