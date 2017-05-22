Melania, Ivanka won’t be required to wear headscarf during Saudi visit

RIYADH: US President Donald Trump is visiting Saudi Arabia to attend world Islamic conference in Riyadh.

Trump will be accompanied by wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir said on Thursday America’s first lady Melania and Ivanka Trump won’t be required to wear a headscarf in Saudi Arabia.

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner both practicing Orthodox Jews. They had to receive a rabbinical dispensation to travel on Friday, the Jewish Sabbath, a White House official said.

Saudi Foreign Minister said, “We welcome any style (of Melania and Ivanka) in clothing.”

Female dignitaries particularly from Western countries have recently opted out of Saudi Arabia strict dress code, and they sometimes do so to make a statement, according to Yahoo! Style.

British Prime Minister Theresa May refused to wear a head scarf during a visit in early April. A few weeks later, German chancellor Angela Merkel also made a point to go to Saudia with her head uncovered.

Princess Diana had also shrugged off the head scarf back in the 1990s when she paid a visit to the Saudi king. During their visits in 2008, 2012 and 2015, former US Secretaries of State Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton also did not wear head scarves.