Sat May 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
May 10, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Turkey says US arming Kurdish Syria fighters ´unacceptable´

Turkey says US arming Kurdish Syria fighters ´unacceptable´

ISTANBUL: -Turkey on Wednesday slammed as "unacceptable" a US announcement that Washington would supply arms and military equipment to Kurdish fighters battling Islamic State (IS) militants in Syria.

"The supply of arms to the YPG is unacceptable," Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli told A Haber television. "Such a policy will benefit nobody," he said.

The Kurdish Peoples´ Protection Units (YPG) has been seen by Washington as the best ally against jihadists in Syria but Ankara regards the group as a terror outfit.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Journalist turned politician beaten up in Kosovo

Journalist turned politician beaten up in Kosovo
Three Indian naval ships reach Israel ahead of Modi visit

Three Indian naval ships reach Israel ahead of Modi visit
Nepal´s high hopes for first local polls in 20 years

Nepal´s high hopes for first local polls in 20 years
UK´s National Health Service says responding to cyber-attack

UK´s National Health Service says responding to cyber-attack
Load More load more

More on this