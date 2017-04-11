PSL 2017: Karachi Kings defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 9 runs

SHARJAH: Karachi Kings defeated Peshawar Zalmi by nine runs in the 13th match of Pakistan Super League 2017 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

It was the second win for Karachi Kings in the tournament after playing five matches.

Chasing 175 runs target, Peshawar Zalmi were all out at 165 with one ball remaining.

Despite brilliant half century from all-rounder Shahid Afridi and 34 off 26 balls by captain Darren Sammy, Peshawar Zalmi failed to reach the target.

Earlier, the Karachi Kings made 174, their highest score of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) thanks to Babar Azam’s 46 and Shoaib Malik’s 51.

After winning the toss, Peshawar Zalmi's Captain Darren Sammy put Karachi Kings into bat first, who were on the brink of exclusion from the PSL tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi have played five matches and have won only two matches while, one match was ended without result.