PSL 2017: Eoin Morgan donates Zalmi kit to Shaukat Khanum

SHARJAH: Peshawar Zalmi's Eoin Morgan has ended his PSL 2017 journey in an noble way by announcing to donate the proceedings of his kit to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

On Sunday, before his last match of the T20 league against the Karachi Kings, Morgan tweeted: "After tonight's game all of my kit is on its way to these brave young kids of @SKMCH".



Last year, Zalmi invited Peshawar APS School students and this year kids from SKMCH are in UAE to watch the PSL.

After tonight's game all of my kit is on its way to these brave young kids of @SKMCH I hope you enjoy. Everyone at @PeshawarZalmi loves you pic.twitter.com/cJhWaIbGEZ — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) February 19, 2017