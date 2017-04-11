Chen wins men´s singles at Four Continents

GANGNEUNG, South Korea: American Nathan Chen skated to the men´s title at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in South Korea Sunday, cementing his status as one of the sport´s rising stars and one to watch at next year´s Winter Olympics.

Having won the short programme on Friday, Chen claimed the overall title despite placing second behind Japan´s Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu in the free skate at Gangneung Ice Arena.

Skating to the music of "The Polovtsian Dances", 17-year-old Chen landed five quadruple jumps. His total score of 307.46 was enough to see off Hanyu and win his debut Four Continents competition.

Chen rose to prominence last month when he became the first skater to land five quads in free skate to win the 2017 US nationals.

He is the youngest US men´s champion in more than five decades.

It is the first international competition being held at the South Korean rink, which will host figure skating and short track during the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Japan´s Shoma Uno took the bronze medal while Canada´s Patrick Chan, the defending Four Continents champion, and China´s Boyang Jin ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

Earlier in the past week, 17-year-old Mai Mihara of Japan claimed the ladies´ singles title.

In the pairs event, defending Four Continents titleholders Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China took gold.

The ice dance event went to the Canadian duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, their third Four Continents title.