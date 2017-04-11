Tue April 11, 2017
World

Web Desk
February 18, 2017

Helping Pakistan is in US interest: Mark Toner

WASHINGTON: Expressing solidarity with people of Pakistan in war against terror, Acting Spokesman for US State Department Mark Toner said “US admires sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army and common people.”

Speaking to a foreign news agency, Mark Toner said, “Extending assistance to Pakistan in its efforts against terrorism is in US interest.”

Toner also lauded Pakistan Army’s efforts in eliminating safe havens of terrorists.

“Pakistan has suffered badly due to terrorism and extremism,” he said and added that US supports stable and democratic Pakistan.

Comments

    Aziz commented 4 weeks ago

    If the US REALLY wants to help pakistan, they will continue to fund the valuable INL helicopter program in quetta that will end this year after 15 years.

    

