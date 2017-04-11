Helping Pakistan is in US interest: Mark Toner

WASHINGTON: Expressing solidarity with people of Pakistan in war against terror, Acting Spokesman for US State Department Mark Toner said “US admires sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army and common people.”

Speaking to a foreign news agency, Mark Toner said, “Extending assistance to Pakistan in its efforts against terrorism is in US interest.”

Toner also lauded Pakistan Army’s efforts in eliminating safe havens of terrorists.

“Pakistan has suffered badly due to terrorism and extremism,” he said and added that US supports stable and democratic Pakistan.