SAN FRANCISCO: A federal appeals court weighing whether to reinstate President Donald Trump´s executive order closing US borders to refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries said it would hand down its ruling Thursday.

"This is to inform you that an order will be filed in this case before the close of business today," said David Madden, spokesman for the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, adding that he had no further information.

A panel of three judges held a contentious hearing in the matter on Tuesday, with the lawyer representing the Trump administration insisting the controversial ban was justified for national security reasons.

