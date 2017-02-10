DUBAI: Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi in the first match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday by seven wickets.

The defending champions were set target of 191 runs that was reduced to 173 in 18 overs under D/L method after rain. Foreign players dominated the first game of the second edition of the PSL as Shane Watson took four wickets for United and Brad Hadden and Dwayne Smith scored 73, 55 respectively while chasing the target.

Kamran Akmal of Peshawar Zalmi was the only Pakistani player who entertained the crowd with his massive sixes, scoring 88 runs off 48 balls. Hadden was the man of the match.

After being put on to bat and losing the first wicket on the first ball of the match, Zalmi recovered quickly and reached the 100-run mark in less than 10 overs. Afrdi made four, Sammy seven and Sohail made 12 runs off 14 balls after Akmal’s departure. Malan who supported Akmal was finally caught at 43 on a ball by Shane Watson.

Watson took 4 wickets, Muhammad Irfan and Muhamami Sami 2 wickets each while Saeed Ajmal grabbed only one.

0



0







Islamabad United win rain-hit PSL match against Zalmi was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 10, 2017 and was last updated on February 10, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/185243-Islamabad-United-win-rain-hit-PSL-match-against-Zalmi/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Islamabad United win rain-hit PSL match against Zalmi" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/185243-Islamabad-United-win-rain-hit-PSL-match-against-Zalmi.