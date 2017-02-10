DUBAI: Kamran Akmal ‘s blistering performance helped Peshawar Zalmi set a target of 191 for Islamabad United to win the opening match of the Pakistan Super League on Thursday.

Zalmi made 190 at the loss of 9 wickets with Akmal smashing fifty off just 29 balls. The wicket keeper batsman fell short off centaury by 12 runs when he was caught on a delivery by Muhammad Irfan.

Peshawar Zalmi reached the 100-run mark in less than 10 overs after losing their first wicket on the first ball of the match when Hafeez was caught behind.

Afrdi made four, Sammy seven and Sohail made 12 runs off 14 balls after Akmal’s departure. Malan who supported Akmal was finally caught at 38 on a ball by Shane Watson.

Watson took 4 wickets, Muhammad Irfan and Muhamami Sami 2 wickets each while Ajmal grabbed only one.

Earlier, United won the toss and decided to ball first.

