LAHORE: Former Pakistani right-handed batsman and cricket commentator Ramiz Raja said on Thursday that he would make a film and has already cast Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt as the male lead for it.

Speaking exclusively to Geo News, Ramiz said that his movie would focus on eliminating the menace of terrorism through cricket. He said that the female lead for his movie was to be announced but stated that he had already cast Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt in his movie.

Ramiz did not hold back from disclosing that he wished Pakistani beauty and Raees star Mahira Khan and Katrina Kaif would star in his movie.

"Actresses like Mahira Khan and Katrina Kaif have immense talent, it is my wish to cast them in the movie," he said.

He stated that the movie will feature action and suspense.

