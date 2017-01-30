BEIJING: According to a Chinese military official, an armed clash between the United States of America and China is becoming a practical reality, so long as Donald Trump is the President of USA.

These strong assumptions were made by Liu Guoshun, a member of the national defense mobilization unit of China's Central Military Commission, on January 20, the day Trump was sworn in as the new President of the United States.

The remarks were quoted much later, however, by the South China Morning Post, which quoted the military official saying: "A war ‘within the president’s term’ or ‘war breaking out tonight’ are not just slogans, they are becoming a practical reality."

The military official strongly urged the United States to reconsider its foreign policy with regard to the Asia-Pacific region and called for China to speed up military deployments in the conflicted South and East China seas. The article also called upon the military to install a missile defence system in the Korean peninsula.

Donald Trump has taken a tougher, more hard line against China before and after assuming the mantle of the President. The White House stated a couple of days ago that it would not let China take over disputed islands by force.

Trump ignoring the 'One-China policy' has also promoted diplomatic hostilities between the two nations.

