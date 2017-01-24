WASHINGTON: A US Senate panel on Monday greenlighted President Donald Trump´s pick for secretary of state, former ExxonMobil chief Rex Tillerson, clearing the way for a confirmation vote by the full chamber.

The vote in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee was 11 to 10, along strict party lines, setting up a period of debate and subsequent vote on an as-yet-undetermined day in the Republican-controlled Senate.

With just two of Trump´s cabinet members in place -- Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly -- Senate Republicans have sought to speed up confirmation of his other nominees, including his choice to head the CIA.

The Senate was expected to confirm Mike Pompeo as head of the spy agency later Monday.

Tillerson received a major boost when Senator Marco Rubio, one of three Republicans who had expressed doubts about him, announced he will support Tillerson for the post despite serious reservations.

Rubio said he still had concerns about Tillerson´s positions on human rights. But he stressed that given the "uncertainty" about the direction of US foreign policy, "it would be against our national interests to have this confirmation unnecessarily delayed or embroiled in controversy."

Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham, the other Republicans who had expressed reservations about Tillerson and his past dealings with Russia, gave their blessing on Sunday.

Republicans hold 52 seats in the 100-seat Senate. A simple majority is required for confirmation of cabinet positions.

"I personally have no doubt that Rex Tillerson is well-qualified," said the committee´s chairman, Senator Bob Corker.

