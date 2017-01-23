LAHORE: Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Monday said the Indian team will visit Pakistan at the end of this year to play an ODI and Twenty 20 series.



Talking to APP, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said he will be visiting India to finalize the tour details.

"I will be discussing with our Indian counterparts regarding the Indian team's tour here and hopefully it will be materialized at the end of this year," he said.



Speaking about the Second World Blind Twenty 20 scheduled to be held in India at the end of this month, Sultan hoped that Pakistan will win the mega event. Pakistan team for the tournament will be announced on Tuesday or Wednesday.



"Hopefully we will get the Indian visas on Wednesday and the team will depart for India on January 28," he said. Responding to a question, Sultan said the training camp of Pakistan blind cricket team for the upcoming World Blind T20 is ongoing in Lahore.



As many as 20 players are featuring in the camp and the final squad for the mega event will comprise of 17 players, he said. Besides Pakistan and India, teams from Australia, England, New Zealand South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and Nepal are also participating in the tournament.



Pakistan will play its opening match against England on January 31 while the green shirts will face India in their second match on February 1.

0



0







Indian blind team to visit Pakistan was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 23, 2017 and was last updated on January 23, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/181203-Indian-blind-team-to-visit-Pakistan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Indian blind team to visit Pakistan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/181203-Indian-blind-team-to-visit-Pakistan.