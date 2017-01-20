WASHINGTON: Donald Trump was sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States, taking the oath of office at the US Capitol as hundreds of thousands of ecstatic supporters cheered the historic handover of power.

The 70-year-old Republican placed his hand on two Bibles -- his own and one used by Abraham Lincoln -- to take the solemn oath, ushering in a new political era that has been met with delight and dread in equal measure.

The historic moment of the Trump inauguration in photos is as follow:



US President Donald Trump arrives for his Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.





US President Donald Trump (C) arrives for the swearing-in ceremony



Vice President Mike Pence arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump.



Barack Obama (R) and Michelle Obama (L) welcome President Donald Trump (2nd-R) and his wife Melania to the White House in Washington



US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania leave St. John´s Episcopal Church before Trump´s inauguration



US Chief Justice John Roberts (BottomR), Justice Anthony Kennedy (L) and Justice Clarence Thomas (2nd-L) arrive on the platform of the US Capitol in Washington, DC before the swearing-in ceremony of US President Donald Trump.



Melania Trump arrives for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump



Michelle Obama (bottom R) smiles as the family of President Donald Trump arrive on the platform at the US Capitol in Washington, DC before the swearing-in ceremony.



Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary, Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura on the platform of the US Capitol in Washington.



Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Tiffany Trump and Eric Trump arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.



Donald Trump´s children Barron Trump (L), Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.



Michelle Obama (L) and Dr. Jill Biden arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump.



Former Republican president George W. Bush and wife Laura arrive on the platform at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.



The motorcade carrying Barack Obama and President Donald Trump roll up Pennsylvania Avenue to the US Capitol in Washington, DC.



Ivanka Trump arrives for the Presidential Inauguration of her father Donald Trump.



Guests fill the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, before the swearing-in ceremony of US President Donald Trump.

0



0







Donald Trump’s inauguration in pictures was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/180569-Donald-Trumps-inauguration-in-pictures/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Donald Trump’s inauguration in pictures" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/180569-Donald-Trumps-inauguration-in-pictures.