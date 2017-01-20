Trump arrives in Washington to lay claim to White House

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump jetted into the US capital Thursday on the eve of the most consequential moment of his life -- his inauguration as the nation´s 45th president and the setting of a four-year course of American political reform.

The Republican billionaire´s arrival caps an extraordinary and improbable run for the White House that, once he takes the reins from President Barack Obama at noon Friday, will launch the United States into new and uncharted waters.

"The journey begins and I will be working and fighting very hard to make it a great journey for the American people," Trump, a political novice, real estate magnate and former reality television star, tweeted before leaving Trump Tower, his Manhattan home.

The 70-year-old leader-in-waiting traveled aboard an official government jet to a military base near the capital with his wife Melania.

They and several relatives headed into the city, where Trump began attending pre-inaugural festivities that have become traditions for presidents-elect.

"It is a momentous day before a historic day," said Vice President-elect Mike Pence, as Washington put its finishing touches on the downtown area where hundreds of thousands of Americans will congregate for Trump´s inauguration.

After a luncheon with Republican leadership, his cabinet nominees and White House staff, Trump rode by motorcade to Arlington National Cemetery, where he and Pence laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

He then crosses the Potomac River to speak at the Lincoln Memorial, the epicenter of Thursday´s events complete with a concert and fireworks, before spending the night at Blair House, the presidential guest accommodations across the street from the White House.

Numerous dignitaries, including his unsuccessful Democratic rival for the presidency Hillary Clinton, and three former presidents will be in attendance.

Along with the crowds of Trump supporters, protesters have vowed to be out in force Friday. Trump´s working-class supporters have sent him to Washington to turn the page on the Obama era and upend the political status quo. Trump has vowed to act, and swiftly.

He is expected to sign four or five decrees Friday, and then a raft of others beginning Monday to dismantle every policy he can without waiting for congressional approval.

Among his pledges for day one: signing orders to speed deportations of convicted criminals, begin building a wall on the US-Mexico border, and cancel billions of dollars in US funding to United Nations climate change programs.

Trump´s first major legislative lift will be dismantling the health care reforms known as Obamacare.

Congressional Republicans, led by House Speaker Paul Ryan, have sought for years to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and now Trump, despite potential pitfalls, is chomping at the bit.

Friday will revolve around the age-old ritual of the swearing-in, when the president-elect places his left hand on a Bible, raises his right, and takes the oath of office. His inaugural address will follow.

0



0







Trump arrives in Washington to lay claim to White House was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/180356-Trump-arrives-in-Washington-to-lay-claim-to-White-House/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Trump arrives in Washington to lay claim to White House" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/180356-Trump-arrives-in-Washington-to-lay-claim-to-White-House.