WASHINGTON: A U.S. military strikes in Libya on Wednesday night have killed more than 80 fighters from Daesh, some of whom were believed to be actively plotting attacks in Europe, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Thursday.

"We need to strike Daesh everywhere they show up. And that's particularly true in view of the fact that we know some of the Daesh operatives in Libya were involved with plotting attacks," Carter said.

A Pentagon spokesman said an initial assessment indicated the U.S. military strikes destroyed two camps southwest of Sirte, Libya.

