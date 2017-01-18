BEIJING: China has dispelled apprehensions of a specific lobby in India about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) stating that it does not affect third party.

Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying said, “As we repeatedly said the CPEC is a new framework for long term cooperation and development in various fields built up by China and Pakistan which will help promote regional connectivity, trade and economic cooperation as well as regional peace, stability and development.”

“It targets no third party,” she said while replying to a question regarding Indian Prime Minister Modi’s policy speech he made in New Delhi on January 17 in which he had referred to China-India relations.

About China-India relations, the spokesperson further said under the strong leadership of the two countries these relations have been moving forward steadily unleashing continuous potential for cooperation.

“To maintain sound and steady bilateral relations is very important to the two sides. China and India realizing common development is beneficial to the region and the world and meets the common interests of the two peoples.”

0



0







China dispels Indian apprehensions about CPEC was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/180082-China-dispels-Indian-apprehensions-about-CPEC/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "China dispels Indian apprehensions about CPEC" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/180082-China-dispels-Indian-apprehensions-about-CPEC.