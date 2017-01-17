WASHINGTON: At his swearing-in on Friday, Donald Trump will stand before a crowd of thousands and place his hand on his own Bible and, symbolically, on that used by Abraham Lincoln 156 years before.

The president-elect´s inauguration committee on Tuesday announced that Trump would be sworn by Chief Justice John Roberts, using two books.

The first -- embossed with his name -- was given to Trump by his mother when he graduated from New York´s Sunday Church Primary School in 1955.

Trump will also place his hand on the same Bible used by Lincoln at his first inauguration ceremony in 1861.

Then, Lincoln called on a nation in the first throes of civil war to listen to the "better angels" of its nature.

Today, Trump will take charge of a country not so violently divided, but divided nonetheless.

Trump was elected after a bitter campaign that frequently turned to racial and ethnic themes.

"President-elect Trump is humbled to place his hand on Bibles that hold special meaning both to his family and to our country," said Trump´s pointman for the inauguration ceremony Tom Barrack.

The Lincoln Bible was also used by President Barack Obama when he was sworn in as America´s first black president in 2009 and then again after re-election in 2013.

