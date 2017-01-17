NEW YORK: Russia is engaging in aggressive and destabilizing actions that are threatening the rules-based international order, Samantha Power said on Tuesday in her last major speech as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Citing Russia's intervention in Ukraine, support of the Syrian government in the country's civil war, and efforts to influence elections in Western democracies, Power said in remarks at the Atlantic Council in Washington that "Russia's actions are not standing up a new world order. They are tearing down the one that exists."

