ISLAMABAD: The attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) would send medical doctors to Saudi Arabia this month.

In an interview with Associated Press of Pakistan, Managing Director Perveez Ahmed Janjua said that OEC will organize walk in interview for the selection of consultants, specialists and resident doctors for Ministry of Health Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Janurry 14 to 15 in Karachi.

A delegation of Ministry of Health Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will visit to Pakistan, he said.

He said Saudi Arabia requires the services of doctors as consultant, specialists and resident in internal medicine, pediatric, general, surgery, orthopedic, family medicine, guiana, obeysanesthesia and radiology.

To a question, he said that salary and other terms and conditions will be settled at the time of interview.

