NEW DELHI: The Indian Border Security Force on Wednesday turned its guns on Tej Bahadur Yadav, the BSF jawan who had complained of deplorable food in a video that went viral.

A couple of days after a BSF soldier made a video and claimed that senior army officers sold food rations in the open market which were otherwise meant for BSF jawans, the BSF inspector general DK Upadhyaya dismissed allegations made by Yadav, claiming that 'his intentions were different'.

"Leniency was shown to him because of his family. He applied for voluntary retirement on December 31 and it was accepted," said Upadhyaya. "A high-level enquiry is underway as the BSF has taken the allegations levelled by the constable very seriously. However, prima facie it was found that no other jawan deployed at the same place had any problem with the quality of food being served to them," he added.

The BSF also alleged that Yadav was a drunk who had had problems in the past as well. However, the BSF jawan shot down the allegations and claimed that his fellow jawans were quite happy with the videos he had posted and the response it had gotten him.

Yadav also alleged that he was being pressurised to take the videos down. After the videos went viral and became an embarrassing affair for the Indians, the BSF jawan was shifted from the Line of Control to the headquarters of his 29 battalion in Poonch.

In the videos which had gone viral, Yadav had shown the dismal condition of the food which was given to the soldiers. Watery daal, burnt parathas and poor food arrangements were exposed by the BSF jawan in his video.

