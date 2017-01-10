ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Tuesday informed the Senate that the government was making concerted efforts to recover the missing human rights activists.

"We are moving in a right direction and will recover the four missing activists in the light of so far conducted investigation," he said in a statement.

The minister said it was not the policy of the present government to pick people for any reason and it was evident from the fact the during last three and half years dozens of missing persons were recovered.

The minister said three people were abducted from Punjab in two incidents while one was kidnapped from Islamabad near Koral chowk.

He said some information had been collected through the CCTV cameras of Safe City Projects about missing Prof. Haider who was kidnapped from Islamabad.

"I am personally monitoring the investigation of the incidents and all out efforts are being made to recover these missing persons," he said.

