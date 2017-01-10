-
Ronaldo crowned FIFA best men´s playerBy AFPJanuary 10, 2017Latest : Sports
ZURICH: Cristiano Ronaldo was named FIFA´s best men´s footballer of 2016 on Monday, the latest prize after a glittering year for the Portugal and Real Madrid star.
Ronaldo bested France´s Antoine Greizmann and long-time Barcelona rival Lionel Messi of Argentina for the honour.
Ronaldo had already won the Ballon d´Or after his third Champions League title, thanks in major part to his 16 goals in 12 games, as well as triumphing with Portugal at Euro 2016 -- the country´s first major prize.
"2016 was the best year of my career," Ronaldo said after being handed the prize from FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
"It was a year that was magnificent at a personal level and at a sports level," he added on the stage in Zurich.
The honour makes Ronaldo the first man to win the FIFA "Best" men´s player distinction.
World football´s governing body has launched the new award series after ending its six-year collaboration with France Football magazine for the Ballon d´Or.