ZURICH: Cristiano Ronaldo was named FIFA´s best men´s footballer of 2016 on Monday, the latest prize after a glittering year for the Portugal and Real Madrid star.

Ronaldo bested France´s Antoine Greizmann and long-time Barcelona rival Lionel Messi of Argentina for the honour.

Ronaldo had already won the Ballon d´Or after his third Champions League title, thanks in major part to his 16 goals in 12 games, as well as triumphing with Portugal at Euro 2016 -- the country´s first major prize.

"2016 was the best year of my career," Ronaldo said after being handed the prize from FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"It was a year that was magnificent at a personal level and at a sports level," he added on the stage in Zurich.

The honour makes Ronaldo the first man to win the FIFA "Best" men´s player distinction.

World football´s governing body has launched the new award series after ending its six-year collaboration with France Football magazine for the Ballon d´Or.

