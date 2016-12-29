KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Thursday attended the groundbreaking ceremony of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) in Karachi.

The ceremony was organized by The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust organized the ground-breaking ceremony of the third Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) City.

A nine-year-old patient Waleed Ahmed performed the groundbreaking of the medical facility.

Speaking on the occasion Imran Khan said that cancer treatment is much expensive for poverty stricken people as 90 percent of the total population can t afford it.

He said that Shaukat Khanum is providing free treatment to 75 percent cancer patients.

The former cricket hero said that Rs36 billion has been spent on treatment of cancer patients since 1994 while there is no discrimination in the treatment of rich and poor.

Khan revealed that 25 percent of Pakistani children are subjected to malnutrition. He said injustice to the nation is cause of all miseries.

