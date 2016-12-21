NEW YORK: Yet another Muslim woman became the victim of a hate crime, as a homeless man threw piping hot coffee on her face at a Dunkin Donuts outlet in New York city, on Wednesday.

Nathan Gray, a 34-year-old homeless man, walked into a Dunkin Donuts shop in New York located at W. 35th. St. shop near Seventh Ave. at about 2:45 p.m and asked for a cup of coffee. After taking the coffee, he chose to sat near to a group of Muslim women in the shop.

"I gave him coffee and he said something to me about terrorists, but I couldn't hear what he was saying. He walked away from me and sat next to a group of Muslim women," the store employee said. "He started talking to them and I could hear him saying, 'Terrorists!'" she said.

According to the employee, the women ignored him completely and ate their food. One of the women apparently had had enough and shot back at the homeless man, calling him 'stupid'. That made Gray lose his cool as the 34-year-old threw coffee straight onto the woman's face.

"One woman called him ‘stupid.’ So he threw his hot coffee in her face,” the employee said. "It was hot, hot coffee. She could have been burned! Then he swung his bag at her and it hit her in the face," she said.

The woman rushed out of the shop and Gray put her in a headlock, according to the police. Cops arrived on the scene after someone called 911 and took Gray into custody, charging him with assault as a hate crime.

Hate crimes against Muslims are on the rise in the USA and Europe, ever since Donald Trump, known for his provocative statements against Muslims, won the US Presidential elections 2016 and became the President-elect.

0



0







New York: Man attacks Muslim woman with hot coffee was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 21, 2016 and was last updated on December 21, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/173451-New-York-Man-attacks-Muslim-woman-with-hot-coffee/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "New York: Man attacks Muslim woman with hot coffee" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/173451-New-York-Man-attacks-Muslim-woman-with-hot-coffee.