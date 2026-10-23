OpenAI partners with Google Cloud to sell flagship AI models to enterprises

OpenAI has announced a major partnership with Google Cloud to make its flagship models and Codex agentic workflows available through Google Cloud's Model Garden and Marketplace.

The partnership will bring OpenAI's latest models such as GPT-6 Astra to Google Cloud's Model Garden.

According to a company blog post, it will allow customers to buy them through Google Cloud Marketplace and use existing cloud spending commitments for the purchases as OpenAI tries to sell its models to more enterprise customers.

Under the agreement, enterprise customers can purchase access to OpenAI models—including GPT-Astra, GPT-6.1 Sol, and GPT-6 Luna—directly using existing Google Cloud spending commitments and unified invoicing.

This strategic move expands OpenAI's corporate reach, making Google Cloud the only hyperscale provider offering access to all three major closed-source LLM ecosystems alongside unified enterprise security, identity auditing, and virtual private cloud controls.

Google has become the latest major hyperscaler to offer OpenAI models to its customers, after OpenAI’s exclusive distribution arrangement with Microsoft expired in April.

OpenAI has since expanded distribution to Amazon Web Services and now to Google Cloud, each a major hyperscaler vying for AI market share.

As reported, the deal adds another layer to an increasingly complex relationship between OpenAI and Google, which compete in core AI products and search even as the economics of building and deploying large models push them toward cooperation.