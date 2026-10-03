France steps up Ebola support in Congo as fears of resurgence grow

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot reportedly said on Saturday that France will intensify its backing for initiatives to eliminate Ebola in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo during a visit to a region hit by the virus warning that it could resurge if complacency sets in.

According to reports, Barrot made a rare trip for a Western leader to the city of Bunia where a confirmed infection was discovered in mid-September. In light of the current situation, France allocated €13.4 million to the fight against Ebola between January and July.

Barrot asserted that he would request humanitarian aid and Ebola funding during upcoming French budget discussions. Primarily, France's response has come through humanitarian aid along with medical research and the PRISM programme and a conference to be scheduled in Paris on October 6 during which Ebola is to be discussed.

Barrot said in a statement, “ Ebola may seem far away to some people or political leaders, but it can return very quickly. Our responsibility is to prevent ​those resurgences.”

Furthermore, Barrot praised Congolese authorities, humanitarian organizations and healthcare workers for cubing the epidemic and preventing it from reaching metropolitan areas in Congo and beyond.