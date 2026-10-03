France steps up Ebola support in Congo as fears of resurgence grow
Reports show that the DR Congo Ebola outbreak has killed more than 4,000
Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot reportedly said on Saturday that France will intensify its backing for initiatives to eliminate Ebola in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo during a visit to a region hit by the virus warning that it could resurge if complacency sets in.
According to reports, Barrot made a rare trip for a Western leader to the city of Bunia where a confirmed infection was discovered in mid-September. In light of the current situation, France allocated €13.4 million to the fight against Ebola between January and July.
Barrot asserted that he would request humanitarian aid and Ebola funding during upcoming French budget discussions. Primarily, France's response has come through humanitarian aid along with medical research and the PRISM programme and a conference to be scheduled in Paris on October 6 during which Ebola is to be discussed.
Barrot said in a statement, “ Ebola may seem far away to some people or political leaders, but it can return very quickly. Our responsibility is to prevent those resurgences.”
Furthermore, Barrot praised Congolese authorities, humanitarian organizations and healthcare workers for cubing the epidemic and preventing it from reaching metropolitan areas in Congo and beyond.
-
Vance’s fraud crackdown may raise health insurance costs for Americans
-
One common mistake elevates blood pressure readings by 7 points, study warns
-
Moderna loses US government license defense in patent case
-
Novo says new Ozempic shows lower cardiovascular risk compared with Lilly’s Mounjaro
-
University of Nottingham researchers say new gel could regrow tooth enamel in weeks
-
New Chinese drug extends stroke treatment window from hours to 2 days: study finds
-
Trump’s FDA nominee Heidi Overton defends vaccines, contradicting his claims
-
New once-weekly insulin injection for type 2 diabetes wins FDA approval