Vance’s fraud crackdown may raise health insurance costs for Americans

Vice President JD Vance’s push to crack down on Obamacare health insurance could raise prices in the US healthcare system and have financial consequences for health insurers, straining a diminishing market.

Primarily, the 2010 Affordable Care Act created subsidized health plans for individuals with 19 million people now enrolled.

The Trump administration now says fraud fueled the growth. According to Vice President JD Vance, the government has removed 760,000 enrollees it believed did not exist or who had been selling non-existent coverage while pocketing premiums.

Investors and analysts said that the number of low-medical use enrolled in an unfavorable risk pool would compress insurer margins for insurers like UnitedHealth and Centene in the remaining months of 2027 and throughout 2027.

Insurers in July requested a midpoint rate adjustment increase of 15% for 2027 across all 50 states and Washington DC marking a second consecutive year of double-digit increases.

Obamacare plans can be purchased directly on a sale of Healthcare.gov or through state-administered exchanging systems. The Department of Health and Human Services said there are 84,000 brokers globally who can help guide enrollment choices this season; however three investors said companies with a diversified enterprise outside of Obamacare such as UnitedHealth care are navigating these changes.

UnitedHealthcare is focusing on increasing the number of options its employer-backed insurance plan chooses as it relocates away from ACA plans, according to Stephanie Link, in line with her role as Chief Investment Strategist at Hightower Advisors.