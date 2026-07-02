Chloe Bailey recalls hilariously ‘toxic’ behavior after she caught ex cheating

Chloe Bailey just opened up about a past relationship, recalling how she discovered an ex had been unfaithful and why she chose not to confront him right away.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, released on Wednesday, July 1, Chloe said she learned about her ex's cheating in several ways, whom she did not name on the programme.

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The singer said fans would sometimes send her direct messages with information, while others reached out to her godmother.

She also recalled noticing signs herself, including finding an eyelash extension she knew wasn't hers, as well as a hair tie left behind.

"It depends on how I'm feeling," Chloe said when asked how she reacts after discovering a partner has been unfaithful.

After finding the eyelash extension, Chloe said she kept her emotions to herself and reached out to her godmother. "I kept it internal, and I took a picture of it, and I texted my godmom," she said. "She's like my voice of reason."

Chloe joked that while her godmother helps keep her grounded, her younger sister, Halle Chloe, "will have me crash out."

Rather than confronting her partner immediately, Chloe decided to wait until the following morning.

"I peeped it and I kept it quiet till the next morning, and then I walked in the bathroom like it was brand new," she recalled. "I still wanted my night of cuddles."

Laughing at the memory, Chloe added, "I'm that toxic."

According to Chloe, her ex denied cheating when she confronted him the next day.

The conversation later turned to whether Chloe had ever acted on lyrics she'd previously written about getting revenge by cheating herself.

"Depends on what your definition of cheating is," she said. "My definition is like, I'll just start responding to people I never responded [to]."

The 28-year-old, who first found success alongside her younger sister, Halle, 26, as one half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle, recently spoke with PEOPLE about continuing to support one another as their careers evolve.

"Sis and I, we started doing everything together, so we're each other's safety blanket," Chloe told PEOPLE in June while reflecting on attending a screening of Halle's film You, Me & Tuscany.

Meanwhile Chloe Bailey's latest film, Strung, is now streaming on Peacock.