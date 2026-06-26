Lindsay Lohan takes aim at Gen Z lingo: 'Not really good'

Lindsay Lohan recently gave her raw take on Gen Z lingo while celebrating a new chapter in life.

The 39-year-old American actress and singer-songwriter, who will turn 40 in July, chatted with PEOPLE magazine to promote her latest campaign for the bank Chime, Welcome to 30, celebrating the youngest millennials turning 30 this year.

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Lohan told the outlet that she does not like hand motion in Gen Z lingo but she believes she can “get board on with phrases” like “it’s giving” (means something is “cute”) and “clock out.”

She said, "That I didn't get. It's like lazy. What other ones? 'Ate,' I still am not really good at. It sounds like weird and rude. It just sounds silly."

"I don't know that it looks great when I say it personally, but ....,” the Freaky Friday star jokingly added.

Lohan went on to admit that she believes in teaching financial literacy to young people, but it should be taught in a fun way, considering the generation gap.

She quipped, "I felt like it's a generational moment right now, and it felt like it was fun to celebrate. We were able to have fun with it. And whenever I see campaigns where I can have a lot of fun and poke fun or make people laugh, I always jump at those opportunities because we need more of that in the world."

"We all love a little nostalgia, and this campaign really is about embracing a new chapter and feeling confident about what's ahead," the Mean Girls alum admitted.

It is pertinent to mention that Lindsay Lohan will celebrate her 40th birthday on July 2, 2026.