Mila Kunis reveals ‘hidden secrets’ of her successful marriage to Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis recently lifted the lid on a key secret of her successful marriage to Ashton Kutcher.

For those unaware, Kunis and Kutcher first became close friends when they appeared together as teenagers on That ‘70s Show. As time passed, their relationship grew stronger, and they fell for each other. In 2012, they started dating and tied the knot in July 2015.

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The 42-year-old American actress showed up on the Monday, June 22 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, where she reflected on her healthy relationship with The Ranch actor.

Articulating her thoughts, Kunis told Barrymore that she feels that growing up together played a huge role in their blissful marriage.

She said, "I mean, I married my best friend. But to back it up, when we reconnected, I was 27. And I was a very different person than I was when I was 25, let alone when I was 21 or 19. You go through different changes, and you evolve. Hopefully you grow, you become different."

"But he knew me through all of them, and I knew him through all of it, through like the good, the bad, the ugly, you know, and vice versa. So, when we reconnected, there was no getting to know each other, there was no, 'But let me tell you all these hidden secrets,’” the Jupiter Ascending star explained.

Notably, there is nothing between Kunis and Kutcher that they need to “hide” because their foundation is built on “respect.”

Also, they have been together since she was 14 and he was 19, so transitioning into different stages of life has never been a struggle for the couple.

“[It's seeing that] people can grow and evolve. It's also just knowing that at all moments in our lives, we will be able to grow together because we already have. And so, there's an ease about it. And there's a trust behind it,” she stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who have been married for almost 11 years, share two children together: daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri.