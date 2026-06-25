Inside deeply personal Angelina Jolie film that mirrors her own family history

Angelina Jolie stepped into one of her most personal roles yet in Couture.

The new drama that appears to echo painful chapters of her own life is set to release on June 26.

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Jolie stars as Maxine, an American filmmaker whose trip to Paris for Fashion Week takes a dramatic turn when she receives a breast cancer diagnosis over the phone.

Now, People revealed a clip from the film that shows Maxine as she navigates a life-changing health crisis while trying to maintain control over her personal and professional world. It highlights the point that sets Maxine on a deeply personal journey.

The synopsis of Couture follows Maxine as she "finds herself on a deeply personal journey of self-discovery that forces her to confront the choices shaping her life."

It is pertinent to mention that the film is especially notable as Angelina Jolie previously described it as one of her most personal projects. At the Toronto International Film Festival last year, Jolie said, "It felt so private that in my mind, it's probably the one film that doesn't feel like a film."

At the time, Jolie also got emotional remembering her mother's experience with cancer. When asked to share a message of "hope" for those diagnosed with cancer, Jolie said, "I would say, if you know someone who is going through something, ask them about everything else in their life as well, you know?"

"They're a whole person and they're still living," she added.