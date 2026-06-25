Lauren Sánchez unveils new holiday-inspired children’s book ahead of wedding anniversary

Lauren Sánchez has announced the third book in her Flynn the Fly series ahead of her first wedding anniversary with husband Jeff Bezos.

The former TV journalist opened up about the new book, The Fly Who Flew to the North Pole, in a new interview, saying it will be released on November 10. The upcoming book is the third title in her Flynn the Fly series.

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“The holidays are a whirlwind in our house, and I love it,” Sánchez Bezos, 56, told People. “Having the whole family together means everything to me.”

The new book follows Rio the reindeer, who dreams of becoming one of Santa’s navigators. However, he struggles when numbers and directions become confusing. Flynn then helps him find a different way to succeed.

Sánchez Bezos, who has spoken openly about living with dyslexia, said the story points out that learning struggles should not be seen as limitations.

She added that Flynn’s adventures are designed to encourage children to dream big and embrace what makes them unique.

The author previously released The Fly Who Flew to Space in 2024, a story partly inspired by her own experiences as a helicopter pilot.

Away from her writing career, Sánchez Bezos is preparing to mark her first wedding anniversary with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 62, after their lavish Italy ceremony on June 27 last year.

“Time really does fly,” she said. “We got married surrounded by family, and we’ll be with family on our anniversary too.”

The mother of three is also adjusting to a major family milestone as her youngest child prepares to leave for college.

“I’m so proud watching them step into new chapters as kind, passionate adults,” she said. “It’s the best thing in the world.”