David Beckham reacts to Alexandria Daddario's joke at FIFA World Cup match

Daddario was at the game supporting England as she could be seen wearing the team’s shirt and cap.

David Beckham has reacted to Alexandria Daddario’s Instagram post featuring his picture taken during England’s World Cup clash with Ghana.

After spotting Beckham, the Hollywood star took a funny selfie in which she made the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star look very small.

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Beckham, 51, took the snap in good jest as he could be seen holding his thumb up. Daddario posted the snap on Instagram for her 22.6million followers.

David Beckham was also among almost a million people who liked Daddario’s Instagram post.

Daddario was at the game supporting England as she could be seen wearing the team’s shirt and cap.