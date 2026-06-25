Have Prince William, Kate Middleton agreed to meet Meghan Markle, Harry?

"[Harry] is not going to be meeting William. I cannot see that happening at all.”

A royal expert has revealed the fate of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s reconciliation with Harry and Meghan as the royal couple are set to visit UK next month.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Dan Wakeford, founder of Celebrity Intelligence, discussed Harry's expected UK return and his relationship with father King Charles and brother William.

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The royal expert also reflected on why a meeting with Prince William remains unlikely.

He said, "It's a slight thaw and a good beginning," he said. "[Harry] is not going to be meeting William. I cannot see that happening at all.”

About Archie and Lilibet’s meeting with the monarch, the expert said, “Harry reportedly wants [King] Charles to spend time with Archie and Lilibet, and he's been pushing for that. And I think that will likely happen from talking to folks in and around this."

About meeting with the Prince and Princess of Wales, the expert said, "A William and Catherine meeting is incredibly unlikely.”

Wakeford warned, "The king is the door that might open, but the Wales household is completely bolted shut right now. [William's] stance has not changed, and they would not arrange to see Harry and Meghan outside an official public engagement.

“And I don't even think that is going to happen. That's a much firmer line than Charles' side of the street."