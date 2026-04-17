Garret Anderson, Longtime Angels outfielder dies at 53

Garret Anderson, the hero of Game 7 of the 2002 World Series and the all-time hits leader among other offensive categories for the Angels' franchise, died on Thursday. He was 53.

The Angels did not disclose exact cause of death in announcing ‌his passing on Friday.

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While TMZ reported Anderson died following a medical emergency at his home in Newport Beach, Calif.

"The Angels Organization is mourning the loss of one of our franchise's most beloved icons, Garret Anderson," Angels owner Arte Moreno said in a statement. "Garret was a cornerstone of our organization throughout his 15 seasons and his stoic presence in the outfield and our clubhouse elevated the Angels into an era of continued success, highlighted by the 2002 World Series championship."

The Angels further expressed their grief about Garret Anderson in a heartfelt post.

"Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond," Moreno said. "His admiration and respect ‌for the game was immeasurable."





Anderson holds many franchise records, including games played 2,013, total bases 3,743, extra-base hits 796, doubles 489, grand slams 8 and RBIs 1,292.

He also is second in runs scored 1,024.

The Angels said they would honor Anderson with a memorial patch on their jerseys for the remainder of the season.

Additionally there also will be a moment of silence and a video tribute prior to Friday's game.