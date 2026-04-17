'Worst actor ever’: Taylor Swift fans target Finn Wolfhard's Instagram

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is facing the wrath of Swifties on Instagram after the actor and musician recreated Kanye West's interruption of Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards during a live performance with his band.

The Canadian celebrity's last Instagram post, shared in June 2025, has received an onslaught of comments from Taylor Swift fans since his VMA performance.

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"Happy flop day," said a Swiftie in the comments section.

Incensed by his mention of Taylor Swift, one user repeatedly posted “Worst actor ever (Finn Wolfhard)” so many times that it appeared almost infinite.

However, the actor has neither turned off his comments section nor responded to the criticism.

During his VMA performance, Finn Wolfhard repeated Kanye West's line, “Hey Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ll let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!".