Katy Perry 'takes the lead' in romance with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau romance is going strong!

Insiders have revealed to National Enquirer that the Dark Horse singer is "very happy" with the direction they're heading.

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The source notes, "she’s the one setting the agenda!"

However, Trudeau is reportedly "glad" to let Perry take the lead in their relationship, which reportedly began in late 2025.

Perry, who was last engaged to Orlando Bloom, is said to be "protective" of her relationship with the former Canadian Prime Minister. "She wants it to last with Justin."

Shortly after her split from fiancé Bloom June 2025, Perry was linked to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Perry and Bloom also share a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

Previously, a source told the outlet that Katy Perry has been eager to dive into politics alongside Justin Trudeau, noting, "There are doors Katy can open and attention she can attract that Justin never could on his own."

"They want to make a positive impact on the world together," the source added at the time.

The couple's most latest appearance was at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California.

They were spotted during Weekend 1 of Coachella 2026, attending Justin Bieber's headline set. Moreover, Perry also shared photos of the pair on Instagram, showing them walking hand-in-hand, dancing and eating snacks in the VIP area.