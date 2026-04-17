Aubrey Plaza continues to follow Jeff Baena's brother despite cheating allegations

Aubrey Plaza on Friday shared a video of Whoopi Goldberg and Quinta Brunson cradling her baby bump at Kevin premiere.

The actress used her Instagram Stories to share the clip with her co-stars, a week after her pregnancy was confirmed.

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The 41-year-old actress posed for cameras with Whoopi Goldberg and Quinta Brunson at the premiere of their animated TV series on Thursday in New York City.

Aubrey is one of the co-creators and voice actors for the new Prime Video series.

Meanwhile, Aubrey Plaza continues to follow Brad Baena, her former brother-in-law, who recently called her cheater after she announced her first baby with Christopher Abbott.

Jeff Baena, the late indie filmmaker and husband of Aubrey Plaza, took his own life on January 3, 2025.

After Plaza’s pregnancy was revealed, Jeff’s brother, Brad Baena, allegedly attacked her on social media.

A screenshot of his purported social media post has been widely circulated and it has garnered millions of views within hours of being shared.

The screenshot featured a USA Today report of Aubrey Plaza’s pregnancy. The text on it said, “Once a cheater, always a cheater,” followed by, “Instant Karma.”

Aubrey Plaza and her new partner Christopher Abbotth worked together on the 2020 psychological drama Black Bear and the Off-Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley’s play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.