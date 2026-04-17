Could a natural hormone reverse obesity? New research reveals the answer

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have unlocked a major piece of the obesity puzzle, discovering that a naturally occurring hormone can reverse weight gain by targeting the same control center in the brain as popular weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

The study, led by researchers at the University of Oklahoma and published in Cell Reports, highlighted the hormone FGF21 as a powerful tool in regulating metabolism and appetite.

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For years, scientists assumed that weight-regulating signals primarily targeted the hypothalamus. However, Dr. Matthew Potthoff and his team were surprised to find that FGF21 actually bypasses that area, sending signals instead to the hindbrain-the lower back portion of the brain.

“We were very surprised to discover that the signal was to the hindbrain,” said Dr. Potthoff.

FGF21 interacts with two specific parts of the hindbrain, which then send a message to the parabrachial nucleus. This chain reaction effectively reduces appetite and boosts metabolism, leading to significant weight reversal in mice.

Notably, FGF21 is already being fast-tracked in clinical trials to treat fatty liver disease (MASH); these new findings suggest its potential is far broader.

By understanding exactly how this hormone mimics the success of GLP-1 drugs, researchers hope to develop new and more targeted therapies for obesity that could offer fewer side effects or better long-term results than current treatments.

“This brain circuit seems to be mediating the effects of FGF21," Potthoff said. “We hope that by identifying the specific circuit, it can help in the creation of more targeted therapies that are effective without negative side effects. FGF21 analogues have side effects like gastrointestinal issues and, in some cases, bone loss.”

“While this study focused on the mechanism of FGF21 to reduce body weight, additional studies are necessary to examine whether this circuit also mediates the ability of FGF21 and FGF21 analogues to reverse MASH,” he further added.