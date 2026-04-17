Romeo Beckham posts sweet tribute for mom, Victoria’s birthday as feuding son Brooklyn remains silent

Romeo Beckham has led birthday tributes to Victoria Beckham as she celebrates her 52nd birthday on Friday.

The 23-year-old was the first of Victoria's offspring to take to social media to celebrate her day with a heartfelt tribute.

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Taking to his official Instagram, he shared a snap of them both and penned, “Happy Birthday mum love you so so much have the best day @victoriabeckham.'

Romeo also shared a picture of them together watching Sir David at one of his football matches when he was a young boy.

While Cruz has yet to share his own tribute, his girlfriend Jackie Apostel posted, “Haaaaapy birthday @victoriabeckham.”

“Thank you for raising my favourite human in the whole world. How lucky are we to be surrounded by your kindness and inspired by your spirit everyday. Love u!!!!” she further wrote.

This comes as Victoria's elder son, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz are feuding with the Beckhams and have not posted anything regarding the public personality's birthday.

Victoria had kickstarted her birthday celebrations early with dinner with her daughter Harper at Casadonna in Miami.

The mother and daughter duo shared a sweet embrace as Victoria was surprised with a white birthday cake.

The designer wore a glamorous navy gown, which belonged to her own Victoria Beckham collection.

“So, I'm here in Miami and tonight I'm going out with my girlfriends for my birthday and I just got this amazing navy blue jersey dress which I love”, she said.

“It is just the perfect party dress for a night out with my girlfriends,” Victoria Beckham mentioned on how she loved celebrating her 52nd birthday.