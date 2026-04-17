Meghan Trainor reveals extreme measures to ‘save’ marriage

Meghan Trainor just opened up about how she was in "heavy therapy" in order to salvage her marriage to Daryl Sabara.

The singer, who shares three children with her husband, has told how becoming parents led to their relationship being "pushed to the side."

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"I'm in heavy therapy," the 33-year-old star told US Weekly.

Meghan is about to release her seventh album, Toy With Me, and revealed she was undergoing therapy at the same time as writing the record.

"I was in marriage counselling while doing this album," she said adding that she and Daryl are "so good now that I recommend it to everyone."

She told some of what she'd learnt through therapy. "We learned [that having kids from] one through five, your marriage gets pushed to the side, and then you're like: 'Why are we fighting? We're on the same team.' We started marriage counselling because we realised when we were even having little, tiny arguments we were living in full different realities. We would even say in our fights, ‘Hey, we're not even fighting about the same thing.’”

Now, the NO singer believes that communication is key to sustain a relationship, "You just can't hold anything in because it builds resentment, and resentment is a relationship killer. Now we can look at each other and read each other's minds. We never bicker anymore, and we're always there for each other on a different level."

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara married in 2018 and share three children, Riley, five, Barry, two, and daughter Mikey, who was born via surrogate in January.