Sarah Ferguson finally spotted after weeks of keeping a low profile

Sarah Ferguson has finally been spotted publicly for the first time after weeks of keeping a low profile.

According to The Sun, the former Duchess of York was seen in a quiet mountain retreat in the Austrian Alps.

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This is the first time Fergie was seen since the arrest of her former husband, ex-Prince Andrew, in February, over his past ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

“Fergie has been keeping an incredibly low profile while high up in the Alps,” the source told the publication.

They added, “The area is absolutely beautiful and it’s very quiet most of the time, so it’s the perfect place for a high-profile figure such as her to lie low when the heat is on.”

The report also showed pictures of Ferguson standing beside a dark van while carrying a teal tote bag.

She kept a low-key appearance, wearing a blue jacket, dark trousers and a white baseball cap that partly covered her signature red hair.