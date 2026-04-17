Sarah Ferguson finally spotted after weeks of keeping a low profile
Sarah Ferguson was not seen in public since the arrest of her ex-husband Andrew
Sarah Ferguson has finally been spotted publicly for the first time after weeks of keeping a low profile.
According to The Sun, the former Duchess of York was seen in a quiet mountain retreat in the Austrian Alps.
This is the first time Fergie was seen since the arrest of her former husband, ex-Prince Andrew, in February, over his past ties with Jeffrey Epstein.
“Fergie has been keeping an incredibly low profile while high up in the Alps,” the source told the publication.
They added, “The area is absolutely beautiful and it’s very quiet most of the time, so it’s the perfect place for a high-profile figure such as her to lie low when the heat is on.”
The report also showed pictures of Ferguson standing beside a dark van while carrying a teal tote bag.
She kept a low-key appearance, wearing a blue jacket, dark trousers and a white baseball cap that partly covered her signature red hair.
-
King Charles ‘not a big fan’ of this item on Royal menu
-
Sarah Ferguson has a change of plans over Marsh Farm, says expert
-
When Kate Middleton single-handedly catered to Royal Family ‘anxiety’
-
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor lives in ‘internal exile’ amid ‘dull life’
-
Prince Harry talks about being his ‘best version’ for kids
-
Kate Middleton meets you l’ike an old friend,’ says royal expert
-
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'disgusting to watch' Australia tour
-
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor urged to renounce City of London's highest honour
-
Meghan Markle blurs line between 'service and sales' during charity visit
-
Exclusive: Meghan Markle on MasterChef Australia? ‘Complete joke!’ says Jameson Stocks
-
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Melbourne visit pits media outlets against each other
-
‘Spare’ memoir was Meghan Markle’s ‘engineered’ doing? Expert exposes biggest tell