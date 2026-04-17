'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson gets honest about impersonating 'Hannah Montana' as teen

Yellowstone star Lainey Wilson revealed that during her teenage era she used to impersonate Hannah Montana.

And like the Disney character, she got to enjoy the best of her both worlds, being a businesswoman and singer-songwriter.

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For those unversed, in the hit Disney drama protagonist "Miley Stewart is a fourteen-year-old middle school student who appears to live a normal life but has a secret identity, pop singer Hannah Montana, an alias she chose so she could have a private life away from the public spotlight," as per a synopsis by IMDb.

Comparing her life to the character played by popstar Miley Cyrus, Lainey told People, "I get to be the songwriter and businesswoman, and then I get to take the hat off every now and then and be Lainey the sister, the friend, the daughter, the fiancée."

"It's a good balance right now," she noted.

Multiple clips of her impersonating as Hannah have been included in her upcoming Netflix doc, Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool, which releases on April 22.

"It's crazy that we're putting this documentary out, and it shows a little bit of my Hannah Montana journey, and then Miley did her Hannah-versary. It feels pretty serendipitous," Lainey gushed, referring to Hannah Montana's 20th anniversary special.

The I Can't Sit Still singer also joined Miley on the Disney drama's anniversary special premiere back in March.

"Miley knows about my Hannah Montana journey," Lainey shared, noting Miley's reaction to her Hannah Montana impersonation that she "absolutely" loved it.

"I told her impersonating Hannah really showed me, like, 'Okay, if you want this, if you want to do this not as Hannah Montana but as yourself, you're going to have to go get it,' I wasn't really even old enough to be driving, but I was going to Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana trying to play in front of whoever I possibly could."

And Lainey added that the struggle "really taught" her "a lot."

"It taught me that this wasn't going to be easy, but it was going to be fun," Lainay recalled.