Christina Applegate hospitalized after multiple sclerosis condition worsens

Christina Applegate has been “hospitalized” as her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis (MS) worsens.

Sources told TMZ that the 54-year-old actress was admitted into a hospital late last month, but a reason has yet to be revealed.

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Applegate's rep told the Daily Mail, “I have no comment on whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are.”

“She's had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast.'

The Married... With Children actress announced her diagnosis with the chronic autoimmune disease in August 2021.

And then in February, Applegate heartbrokenly shared that she is mainly confined to her bed due to her MS battle, telling PEOPLE magazine how the pain does not allow her to move much.

However, she would put in the effort to leave her bedroom for her teenage daughter Sadie, for tasks such as taking her to school.

“I want to take her; it's my favorite thing to do. It's the only time we have together by ourselves,” the actress told the outlet.

“I tell myself, ‘Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.’ And that's what I do,” she added.

Applegate further expressed, “My life isn't wrapped up with a bow. People's lives, sorry for lack of a better term, f***ing suck sometimes. So, I'm being as honest and raw as I possibly can.”

For the unversed, multiple sclerosis causes the immune system to attack the protective sheath that covers nerve fibers, known as myelin, per Mayo Clinic. The disease ”can cause numbness, weakness, trouble walking, vision changes and other symptoms.”