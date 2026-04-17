Who was Celeste Rivas? Teen who 'went' to movie and never came back

Celeste Rivas's details revealed as D4vd was arrested

As D4vd was arrested, Celeste Abigail Rivas Hernandez, a teenage girl who went missing in 2024, whose case reads like a page out of a tragic yet grim crime story.



In the horror mystery, the 14-year-old disappeared from Lake Elsinore, however, it was not the first but the third time she had vanished in that year.

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However, her final sighting came on April 5, 2024, before she went missing for good. Yet, the authorities, reports say, frantically searched for the teenager, who was born into a Salvadoran immigrant family while her neighbours reportedly remembered her as a "sweet little girl".

But her family's hopes were dashed when decomposed remains of the teenage girl were found in a Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard on September 8, 2025.



What was more shocking was that Celeste's remains, according to court documents, were dismembered and stuffed in cadaver bags inside the car.

However, the missing case took a stunning turn when the vehicle was reportedly registered in the name of singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

According to law enforcement agencies, the duo may have met on the online platform Discord when the late teenager was just 11 or 12.

Meanwhile, Celeste's family confirmed to NBCLA last year that she was in touch with D4vd – with her brother alleging she was going to watch a movie with him – the night she disappeared.

Now, the LAPD has arrested D4vd in connection with Celeste's murder.